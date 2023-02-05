LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Seneca Foods worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.