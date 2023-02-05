Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of FIS opened at $75.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

