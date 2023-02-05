KBC Group NV Raises Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,284 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of iQIYI worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

