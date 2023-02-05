Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.79% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.12.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
