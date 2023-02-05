Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.