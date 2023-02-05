LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.93% of BGSF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BGSF by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGSF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.