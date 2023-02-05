LSV Asset Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Camping World worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

