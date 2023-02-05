LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.76. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

