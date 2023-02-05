LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

onsemi Trading Down 1.5 %

About onsemi

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

