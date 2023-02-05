LSV Asset Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,248 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. State Street Corp increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 365.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 223,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 253.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 65.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 118,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

