LSV Asset Management Sells 21,100 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

