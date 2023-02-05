LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MATX opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,769 shares of company stock worth $676,120. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

