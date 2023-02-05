Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Autohome worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 33.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

