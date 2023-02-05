LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $306.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.