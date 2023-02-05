LSV Asset Management Sells 8,400 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock worth $332,781. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

