NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.91. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

