LSV Asset Management Sells 139,400 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.11% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $69,460.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

