LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $492.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

