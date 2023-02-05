Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 84,483 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

