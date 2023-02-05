LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Exelon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.90 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.