LSV Asset Management Sells 1,081,506 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081,506 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

