Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 379.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

