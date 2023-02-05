LSV Asset Management Sells 27,700 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.