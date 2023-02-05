Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,380 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

