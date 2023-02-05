LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

