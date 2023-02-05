Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.