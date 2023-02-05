LSV Asset Management Sells 16,400 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $51.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

