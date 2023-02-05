Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

