LSV Asset Management Acquires 37,460 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of CNB Financial worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,629,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $523.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 25.43%. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

