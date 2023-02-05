LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.54% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 70.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth $191,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.2% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE BVH opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.07 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.