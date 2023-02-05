LSV Asset Management Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

