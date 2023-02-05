LSV Asset Management Has $4 Million Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of Mercantile Bank worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

