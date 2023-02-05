AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

