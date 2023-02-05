LSV Asset Management Has $4.86 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,650,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

