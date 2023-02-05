LSV Asset Management Has $4.72 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ANF stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

