LSV Asset Management Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of Guess’ worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 207.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 101,239 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Price Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $23.44 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

