Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.98% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 59,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also

