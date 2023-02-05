LSV Asset Management Sells 20,700 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.00% of Rocky Brands worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $31.54 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.49 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

