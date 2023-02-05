LSV Asset Management Has $4.12 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

