Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

