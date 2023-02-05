LSV Asset Management Sells 3,400 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock worth $2,355,849. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

