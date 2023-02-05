Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $17,111.25 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $17,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,453.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $17,034.55.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

