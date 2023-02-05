Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $17,111.25 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $17,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,453.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $17,034.55.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
