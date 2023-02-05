LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

