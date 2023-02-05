Stilo International (LON:STL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Stilo International shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 629,977 shares changing hands.
Stilo International Stock Up 233.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.
About Stilo International
Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.
