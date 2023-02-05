Piper Sandler Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $156.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

