Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

