Huntington National Bank Invests $44,000 in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 692.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,670 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,443,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.