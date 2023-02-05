Huntington National Bank Buys 336 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 867.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $138.36 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

