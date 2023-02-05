LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,755 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.76% of Tupperware Brands worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 39.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.25. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

