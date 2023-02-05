LSV Asset Management Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,330 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

NSIT stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



